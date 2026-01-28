House on the move: Farmer family shift house 300 ft to save it from demolition

In an unusual exercise, a farmer family from Sandhu Kalan village here is shifting its double-storey house 300 feet away using hydraulic jacks after it fell on the proposed route of the Bharatmala highway project. The 33x44 feet house, constructed in 2017, is being moved at a pace of 8-10 feet daily.

Sukhpreet Singh, the owner of the house, told The Tribune that their five kanals and 12 marlas of agricultural land had also come under the road project. “We gave the land for the construction of the highway. However, when officials came to demolish the house, some of our family members climbed atop a high-voltage electricity tower in protest. The administration later assured us of compensation and time to shift the house,” he said.

The family has hired a specialised contractor from Moga district at a cost of Rs 10.36 lakh for the shifting work, while the total expenditure is expected to go up further, it claimed. The house has five rooms, two lobbies, a kitchen and two bathrooms, apart from adjoining animal sheds.

The physical shifting work began last month. Over 100 feet of the structure has already been moved in nearly a month. The contractor has estimated that the process will take another two months.

“The agreement is in writing. If anything goes wrong, the contractor will bear the expenses. We had earlier seen his work, including a similar operation in Sangrur district where a house was shifted due to a road project,” Sukhpreet said. He added that the entire exercise was possible with the support of the district administration. The family claimed it received Rs 60 lakh as compensation for the land and the house.

Meanwhile, the unusual effort has drawn attention in the area, with many people visiting the site to witness the exercise.