House panel for VB probe into Rs 607-crore grain 'scam'

Tribune News Service

Vishav Bharti

Chandigarh, March 23

A Vidhan Sabha committee has recommended a Vigilance probe into a ‘foodgrain scam’ of Rs 607 crore at Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Limited and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Presenting a report of the corporation in the Assembly on Wednesday, chairman of the 16th committee of Punjab Agro Foodgrains Limited MLA Principal Budh Ram said such a big scam was not possible without the involvement of top officials. But junior officials were being made scapegoat.

The scam pertains to 2014-15 to 2017-18. It surfaced when the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) report found that due to inadequate storage arrangements, Punjab Agro Foodgrains Corporation Limited and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation allowed the rotting of wheat worth Rs 607 crore.

The fact came to the fore in a report prepared by the CAG. As per the report tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, “The inadequate storage arrangements, improper storage conditions, poor preservation of stock and the storage of fresh wheat with infested wheat resulted in the loss of Rs 607.57 crore during 2014-15 to 2017-18.”

It said: “Further, the delay in disposal of the damaged wheat resulted in incurring an expenditure of Rs 8.57 crore on rent and security of storage spaces where damaged wheat was kept.”

As per the report, the responsibility of junior officials have been fixed in such a huge embezzlement. Prima facie, it raises suspicion.

The committee, in its report, said such a huge embezzlement was not possible without the involvement of the top officials. “An inquiry should be done again so that the money could be recovered from the real culprits,” it said.

The committee recommended a mechanism be devised so that the recovery could be made by auctioning the properties of the officials, who are responsible for the embezzlement.

Since the scam is worth crores, the committee has recommended to the Chief Secretary to get a probe conducted by the Vigilance Bureau. “The committee should be apprised of the action taken report,” it said.

The rotten grain was sufficient to feed 1.36 crore beneficiaries under the Atta-Dal Scheme for three months.

