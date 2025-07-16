DT
Home / Punjab / House panel to trace probe report of 1986 Nakodar police firing

House panel to trace probe report of 1986 Nakodar police firing

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:40 AM Jul 16, 2025 IST
The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously decided to form a committee to trace the missing report of the Justice Gurnam Singh Commission in the 1986 Nakodar police firing case involving the death of four youths.

The victims were shot dead, allegedly by the police, while protesting the desecration of a religious text. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said since the House was discussing a legislation against incidents of sacrilege, it was important to know contents of the inquiry report. The probe report was brought to the notice of the House by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema.

Cheema and Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira got into a verbal duel.

Cheema alleged that his family members were involved in the incident. Khaira accused Cheema of presenting wrong facts and said his father had resigned as minister in protest against Operation Black Thunder. Cheema also accused Khaira of having been involved in drug trade.

