Houses develop cracks in Sultanpur Lodhi

Deepkamal Kaur

Sultanpur Lodhi, August 21

Even as two houses have collapsed in the floods caused by the Beas, there are 14 houses at Baupur Mand in Sultanpur Lodhi, Kapurthala, which have developed cracks, bringing lives of the families here under threat.

The flood waters had hit the area on Tuesday last. While one house in Rampur Gaura village, owned by farmer Nishan Singh, had collapsed on Wednesday last, another owned by Partap Singh in Baupur Jadid village had collapsed on Saturday.

The current of the water is cutting down the foundation of the houses, making the structures weak. Cracks have developed in the walls of these houses which are getting longer and deeper each day but still most people are not ready to move out. They are preferring to move to other nearby safer houses with their belongings.

Sarwan Singh Baupur, a farmer leader of Baupur Jadid village, said, “My paternal uncle’s house has developed cracks. It falls exactly behind ours. I had constructed my house in 2019. Since my house is new and safe, I have brought them to my house with their entire household items. The flow of water has not reduced. There still is 10 feet water all around my house. At least 14 houses in the Mand area have got partially damaged.”

Gurmeet Singh, sarpanch of Baupur Jadid, said, “The residents of our village are in deep trouble. All our houses have become weak. We are requesting whose houses have developed cracks to quickly leave and move out. Till the time the breaches are plugged, I do not think our lives will begin to become stable again.”

Meanwhile, the NDRF teams have left the area. Now the villagers are left to fend for themselves. They are ferrying boats to cross over to the safer areas. AAP leader Sajjan S Cheema said, “The villagers whose houses had got collapsed in the floods last month have started getting compensation. A villager from Channa Sher Singh village has got Rs 1.2 lakh. Others who faced partial damage will get 25,000 or so depending on patwari’s report. Likewise, Baupur villagers will also be compensated once the flood water recedes.”

