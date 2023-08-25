Monsoon fury: Houses develop cracks in Mukerian, pose threat to villagers' lives

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Hoshiarpur, August 24

Even as nearly a dozen villages in Mukerian have been affected due to floods because of the swollen Beas, it is the residents of Mehtabpur village here who have been hit the most.

Several residents have alleged that cracks have developed in their boundary walls and rooms and the floors of their houses have either caved in or have got tilted. Deep Chand, who runs stalls of jalebis and fried snacks at melas, said, “There still is one-foot flood water around my house. Cracks have surfaced on the walls. The only washroom in my house is submerged. We have no option but to use it even though there are a lot of sanitation issues. I had got my house rebuilt just four years ago. I had borrowed money from my relatives, whom I still have to pay back Rs 2.5 lakh. But now I need to get it all repaired to ensure the safety of my family.”

His neighbour Suram Chand’s double storey house too has developed cracks on its entire structure. Likewise, the house of Tarsem Chand just the next door too has developed cracks.

