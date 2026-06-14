icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / 'Houses for sale': Kotkapura residents put up posters over drug trade, police inaction

'Houses for sale': Kotkapura residents put up posters over drug trade, police inaction

Residents claim around 20 families want to leave locality over alleged open sale of chitta; police deny drug angle, call it fallout of personal dispute

article_Author
Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Kotkapura, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Residents put up ‘Houses for Sale’ posters outside their homes in Kotkapura to protest against the alleged rampant drug trade in their locality.
Advertisement

Residents of Ram Basti in Ward No. 17 on Jaito Road in Kotkapura on Sunday put up flex boards and posters outside their homes declaring them for sale, alleging unchecked drug trade and police inaction in the locality.

Advertisement

The posters, written in Punjabi, state: “This house is for sale because no action has been taken by police against drug traffickers in this locality.” The names of the respective house owners are also mentioned on the boards.

Advertisement

Of around 50 to 55 households in the locality, nearly 20 have already put up such posters.

Advertisement

Residents said they are willing to sell their houses even at half the market price if it ensures a safer future for their children away from the shadow of narcotics.

Kotkapura DSP Sanjeev Kumar, however, denied the drug angle altogether. He said the matter stemmed from a dispute between two parties, one of which had been demanding that stringent criminal sections be invoked against two brothers allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

Advertisement

According to the DSP, the complainant side projected the issue as one related to drugs to mount pressure on the accused.

Residents including Sukha Singh, Manish Pathak and Veena, however, alleged that the two brothers had been openly running a ‘chitta’ trade in the locality for a long time. They claimed NDPS cases were already registered against the duo, yet they continued to operate with impunity and allegedly threatened residents who spoke against them.

Residents also alleged that a physical altercation had recently taken place following such opposition.

The DSP said police cases against alleged drug peddlers in the area had increased nearly four times over the past year, adding that had drugs been sold openly in the locality, police would have acted on their own.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts