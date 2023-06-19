Houses of suspects booked under Cow Slaughter Act raided

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 18

The Punjab Police on Sunday conducted statewide raids at the premises of persons booked under the Cow Slaughter Act in the past few years. The raids were carried out on the directions of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav.

Special DGP (Law and Order) Arpit Shukla said the operation was conducted across the state in a synchronised manner from 9am to 4 pm. All CPs/SSPs were asked to depute teams under Inspectors/Sub-Inspectors to raid the premises of such persons and verify their current status.

As many as 132 police teams, comprising 900 personnel, raided 185 premises of persons booked under the act. According to the information, the Punjab Police have registered 319 FIRs under the Cow Slaughter Act in the state since 2016.

The Special DGP said the operation was carried out to keep a tab on violators and ensure that they do not indulge in illegal activities, which can cause social disharmony. Such raids would continue, he added.