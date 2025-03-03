Houses of two smugglers demolished in Jalandhar

The Jalandhar rural police demolished the houses of two drug smugglers in Jalandhar district on Sunday morning.

The first structure belonged to drug smuggler Jasvir Singh Sheera. He had encroached on panchayat land at Khanpur village. The second structure belonged to Mandi village-based woman smuggler Bholi, who has been in the drug trade for 18 years. She had also encroached on panchayat land.

Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the demolition drive was carried out following a request by the Block Development and Panchayat Officer (BDPO), Phillaur, who had sought police assistance for the removal of encroachments.

The police said while Sheera already had three cases registered against him, Bholi was facing seven cases under the NDPS Act. Proclaimed offender Sheera is currently on the run. Bholi is out on bail these days.

The BDPO office had sought police help to counter any resistance during the demolition of Sheera’s house. Some women lodged a fierce protest against the demolition drive.

Phillaur DSP Sarwan Singh Bal said the demolitions were carried out after due resolutions were passed in that regard by the twin panchayats. Notices were also served on the occupants of the houses several days ago.