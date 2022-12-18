Housing Department issues notices to 42 officials

Chandigarh, December 17
The Housing and Urban Development Department has issued show-cause notices to 42 officials, besides charge-sheeting three officials — two senior assistants and an assistant estate officer — for dereliction of duty.
Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said to ensure the delivery of services to the public on time, the department had put in place an online mechanism in which applications and files were being monitored by senior officials and by him.
Recently, he examined the pendency of each application at each level and it was found that the maximum pendency was at the level of 45 officials across the department, who were issued show-cause notices, while three were charge-sheeted for not responding to the show-cause notices and dereliction of duty, the minister said.
Three officials, who got charge-sheeted, are Jaspal Kaur, Assistant Estate Officer of the Patiala Development Authority, Rajesh Kumar, senior assistant (Accounts) of the Amritsar Development Authority, and Parminder Singh, senior assistant at the Estate Office, GMADA.
