Rajvir Jawanda, a well-known Punjabi singer and actor, was indeed associated with the Punjab Police before fully pursuing a career in music.

He has often mentioned in interviews that he was passionate about both law enforcement and music.

Coming from a disciplined background (his father was also in the Punjab Police), he initially followed that path but eventually shifted his focus to music, which was always his true calling.

His background as a cop and no controversies surrounding him adds an interesting dimension to his personality and is part of what makes him stand out in the Punjabi music industry.

He's known for hit songs like "Shaokeen," "Kangani," "Landlord" and "Munde Pind De."

His strong, robust image and vocal style often reflect that disciplined and tough persona from his police background.

Fans and well-wishers of Jawanda are praying and hoping for some good news as the singer's condition is critical following a road accident on September 27. He was travelling to Shimla. He suffered life-threatening head and spine injuries and is admitted to the ICU in a Mohali hospital.

Residents of Pauna, his village in Ludhiana, have come together and organised prayers to wish for his speedy recovery.

Rajvir’s musical journey began in the same village, during a Doordarshan shoot for Mera Pind-Mera Khet, hosted by his mother, Paramjit Kaur, the then Sarpanch.

A young Rajvir impressed producers by singing two lines for the show, marking the beginning of his passion for music. Rajvir completed his schooling at Sanmati Vimal Jain School, Jagraon, and graduated from DAV College, Jagraon.

He later earned an MA in Theatre and Television from Punjabi University, Patiala. Following in the footsteps of his father, Karam Singh, a former Assistant Sub-Inspector in the Punjab Police, Rajvir joined the force as a constable in 2011.

However, his love for music ultimately led him to resign in 2019 to pursue his musical career full-time. Sarpanch Harpreet Singh told Danik Baskar that the accident reportedly involved a collision with a car and fighting bulls on the road.

Rajvir was riding his recently purchased BMW bike, worth Rs 27 lakh, which had also appeared in one of his music videos. Since debuting with his album Munda Like Me in 2014, Rajvir Jawanda has made a significant mark in the Punjabi music industry.

He gained widespread popularity through collaborations with artists like Maninder Buttar and hit songs such as Muqabla, Patiala Shahi Pag, Kesari Jhande, Shaukeen, Landlord, Surname, and Kangani (featuring Mahi Sharma).