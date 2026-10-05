DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / HS Bhullar corruption case: Complainant identifies entry in DIG office visitor register

HS Bhullar corruption case: Complainant identifies entry in DIG office visitor register

article_Author
Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:23 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The examination-in-chief of complainant Akash Batta was concluded in the corruption case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar before the CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday.

During the hearing, the original public entry register of the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Room No. 374, Second Floor, District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali, Punjab, was produced by a police officer posted at the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Mohali.

Advertisement

On seeing the register, Batta confirmed the entry dated September 24, 2025, regarding his visit to the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Mohali. He said the entry was recorded at serial No. 2 among the entries dated September 24, 2025.

Advertisement

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the complainant's business.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar's alleged aide, Krishanu Sharda, was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was also arrested on the same day, and the charge sheet under Section 193 of the BNSS was filed.

Advertisement

As per the charge sheet, in the last week of September, the complainant was called by DIG Bhullar to his office, where Bhullar allegedly got angry and scolded the complainant for not responding to his message sent through Krishanu.

The court also allowed advocates SPS Bhullar, Karanjit Singh and Akashdeep to interact with their respective accused persons inside the court for some time after the testimony of the complainant was recorded.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts