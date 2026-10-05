HS Bhullar corruption case: Complainant identifies entry in DIG office visitor register

The examination-in-chief of complainant Akash Batta was concluded in the corruption case involving suspended Punjab Police DIG HS Bhullar before the CBI court in Chandigarh on Monday.

During the hearing, the original public entry register of the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Room No. 374, Second Floor, District Administrative Complex, Sector 76, Mohali, Punjab, was produced by a police officer posted at the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Mohali.

Advertisement

On seeing the register, Batta confirmed the entry dated September 24, 2025, regarding his visit to the camp office of the DIG, Ropar Range, Mohali. He said the entry was recorded at serial No. 2 among the entries dated September 24, 2025.

Advertisement

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of Akash Batta, who alleged that Bhullar, who was then posted as DIG, Ropar Range, Punjab Police, had demanded illegal gratification through a private intermediary, Krishanu Sharda, for securing favourable treatment in an FIR registered at Police Station Sirhind and ensuring that no coercive steps were taken against the complainant's business.

After receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and Bhullar's alleged aide, Krishanu Sharda, was first apprehended while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant on October 16, 2025. Bhullar was also arrested on the same day, and the charge sheet under Section 193 of the BNSS was filed.

Advertisement

As per the charge sheet, in the last week of September, the complainant was called by DIG Bhullar to his office, where Bhullar allegedly got angry and scolded the complainant for not responding to his message sent through Krishanu.

The court also allowed advocates SPS Bhullar, Karanjit Singh and Akashdeep to interact with their respective accused persons inside the court for some time after the testimony of the complainant was recorded.