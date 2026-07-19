As Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar on July 17, his green turban drew attention. The turban was tied by 30-year-old Jalandhar resident Sumpreet Singh, who says that he has now had the honour of tying the Prime Minister's turban on three occasions.

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For Sumpreet Singh, it was a moment of responsibility.

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Recalling the brief interaction, Singh said, "As we greeted each other, the Prime Minister smiled and told me, 'Badhiya se bandhna' (Tie it well).”

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The entire process lasted only about two minutes, leaving little room for conversation. “My entire focus was on tying it well," he added.

"There isn't much time to talk because we are given only around two minutes. There is a lot of pressure while tying the Prime Minister's turban. It is important that it is neither too tight nor too loose, so it is a huge responsibility," Singh said.

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Sumpreet first received the opportunity to tie the Prime Minister's turban in 2022. He was again chosen in 2024, and the recent event marked the third occasion he performed the task.

Apart from being a skilled turban tier, Singh also works as a freelance website developer. Apart from running an academy, he also runs a shop in Jalandhar that sells wedding accessories. His educational qualifications include a B.Sc. in Economics, a Bachelor of Vocation (B.Voc.) in Printing, and professional certifications in web designing and digital marketing.

"I have displayed photographs of my meetings with the Prime Minister at my shop. Customers often ask whether I really tied the Prime Minister's turban, and they are pleasantly surprised when I tell them that I did," he said.