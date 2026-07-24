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Home / Punjab / Human Rights Commission seeks report on missing revenue records of 14 villages in Nangal subdivision of Ropar dist

Human Rights Commission seeks report on missing revenue records of 14 villages in Nangal subdivision of Ropar dist

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:14 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Nangal-Kiratpur Sahib National highway.
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The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging the disappearance of original revenue records of 14 villages in the Nangal subdivision of Ropar district. The commission has issued a notice directing the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Ropar, to submit a detailed report before the next hearing on August 13.

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The complaint was filed by former Rajya Sabha member Avinash Rai Khanna. He alleged that the missing revenue records have severely affected land acquisition for the proposed four-laning of the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal stretch of National Highway-503. He further alleged that the missing records have disrupted several other important public infrastructure projects as well as routine revenue administration.

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In his complaint, Khanna stated that the original revenue records of 14 villages under the Nangal subdivision had gone missing. He alleged that the absence of these records has stalled the acquisition of land required for the widening of the Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal highway. The project has already been approved by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

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Khanna further stated that the missing records have also affected work related to the proposed Judicial Court Complex at Nangal.

The issue of the missing land records has remained a matter of concern in the region for several months. Their disappearance has created major hurdles in the implementation of development projects while also causing inconvenience to residents requiring revenue-related services. The missing records are also alleged to have complicated the verification of government land, leading to concerns over encroachments.

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Khanna submitted before the commission that although an FIR was reportedly registered after the disappearance of the records came to light and efforts were initiated to reconstruct them, no effective progress has been made so far. He further alleged that the absence of authentic revenue records has facilitated encroachments on government land in certain areas.

Seeking the commission's intervention, Khanna has demanded a thorough inquiry into the disappearance of the records, fixation of responsibility on the officials concerned, restoration or reconstruction of the missing records, and appropriate measures to ensure the early completion of public infrastructure projects that have been delayed because of the issue.

Observing that the matter warranted consideration, the Human Rights Commission formally took cognisance of the complaint. It directed that the complaint be placed before the Deputy Commissioner, Ropar, who has been asked to submit a report at least one week before the next date of hearing.

The matter has been listed for hearing on August 13.

The commission's intervention is expected to bring renewed focus to the prolonged issue, which has become a major administrative and developmental concern in the Nangal subdivision. Apart from delaying the four-laning of NH-503, which connects Punjab with Himachal Pradesh, the disappearance of the records has also affected land acquisition, public infrastructure development and day-to-day revenue administration. Local residents and public representatives have repeatedly demanded accountability and the speedy restoration of the missing records.

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