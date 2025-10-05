DT
Home / Punjab / Human Rights Commission takes cognisance of insurance con case

Human Rights Commission takes cognisance of insurance con case

Our Correspondent
Ferozepur, Updated At : 02:00 AM Oct 05, 2025 IST
The Punjab State Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the news report, “Dead man walking! Youth fights to prove he’s alive amid Rs 1.4-cr insurance con”, published in The Tribune recently.

Vishal, 19, of Nava Purba village received the shock of his life when he discovered his own death certificate, issued by the Chief Registrar of Births & Deaths, Punjab.

The shock deepened when he also got a report from a religious organisation in Tarn Taran certifying the immersion of his ashes, along with an affidavit from a woman claiming to be his wife, declaring him deceased.

The Commission has sought a status report from Ferozepur SSP, which is to be submitted a week before the next date of hearing on October 22. Sources said the police had already registered a case against Sukhdev Singh, Sanjana and Sahil Khanna.

