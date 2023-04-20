 ‘Human sacrifice’ bid on woman in Fatehgarh Sahib; two held, victim out of danger : The Tribune India

‘Human sacrifice’ bid on woman in Fatehgarh Sahib; two held, victim out of danger

Accused persons wanted to get rich overnight, tantrik proposed ‘human sacrifice’: IGP Gurpreet Bhullar

‘Human sacrifice’ bid on woman in Fatehgarh Sahib; two held, victim out of danger

IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar along with police personnel presenting the accused before the media on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh/Fatehgarh Sahib, April 20

Punjab Police on Thursday successfully solved a sensational case of ‘human sacrifice’ bid on a middle-aged woman with the arrest of two persons, who attempted to murder the victim as part of sorcery to get wealthy.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ropar Range Gurpreet Singh Bhullar has identified the accused persons as Kuldeep Singh alias Keepa and Jasvir Singh alias Jassi, both residents of Ferozepur village in Fatehgarh Sahib. The police have also recovered a Hero Deluxe motorcycle (PB 52 B 2187) and a sickle used in crime from the possession of accused persons.

As per information, 50-year-old Balvir Kaur of Faror village in Fatehgarh Sahib was found lying gravely injured in the fields near canal at Ferozepur village on Wednesday morning. The victim is out of danger and has been undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

IGP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, while addressing the media, said that both the accused persons were circus performers and used to perform cycle shows in different villages. Accused persons Keepa and Jassi met Balvir Kaur through her son Dharampreet, who became friends with them during their show at Faror village about eight months back, he said.

Divulging more details about preliminary investigations, Fatehgarh Sahib SSP Dr Ravjot Kaur Grewal said both the accused persons wanted to rich and came in contact with a ‘tantrik’ (sorcerer), who asked them to perform a ‘human sacrifice’ on a woman.

She said that accused persons Keepa and Jassi on Tuesday called Balvir Kaur on pretext of taking her to tantrik for paying obeisance, and took her to an isolated place in Ferozepur village to kill her, where they attacked her using a sickle resulting in grave injuries on her neck and other body parts.

 “Following information from the villagers, the police immediately started investigations in this case and arrested both the accused persons,” said SSP Ravjot Kaur.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC at Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

