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Home / Punjab / Hundreds gather at Talwandi Salem to mark Pash’s birth anniversary

Hundreds gather at Talwandi Salem to mark Pash’s birth anniversary

Activists pay tribute to poet Avtar Singh Pash at Talwandi Salem in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh

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Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:27 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Activists pay tribute to poet Avtar Singh Pash at Talwandi Salem in Jalandhar. Malkiat Singh
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Hundreds of people thronged Talwandi Salem village on the birth anniversary of celebrated Punjabi poet Avtar Singh Pash, with members of farm unions making their presence felt.

The event was held at the site where Pash and his friend Hans Raj were gunned down in 1988. Visitors arrived in groups, eager to see the place associated with the poet’s final moments. Amolak Singh, organiser of the event, said more than 4,000 people attended the commemoration.

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The controversy surrounding the Pash-Hans Raj memorial complex, which has been at the centre of a dispute for the past month, also featured prominently in the speeches. “Pash’s memory remains deeply rooted among the people and cannot be erased. His memorial will be protected at any cost,” speakers from the stage said.

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Former Punjabi Tribune editor and writer Dr Swarajbir Singh, farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan and Prof Jagmohan Singh, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, were among those present. Recalling Pash’s enduring relevance, Prof Jagmohan Singh said, “Jadon main Bhagat Singh nu samajhna hunda, te main Pash nu samajhda.” He also recited Pash’s famous lines, “Main tuhaade kitte karaye te ugg aavanga,” saying they reflected how the poet’s ideas could never be erased. Dr Swarajbir Singh stressed the need to preserve the memorial. “Asi Pash-Hans Raj yaadgaar nu kayam rakhna hai (We cannot let the memorial disappear),” he said, adding that the monument built in memory of Pash and Hans Raj must be protected and preserved.

Around 200 police personnel, along with anti-riot teams, were deployed in and around the area as a precautionary measure.

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Adding a cultural dimension to the commemoration, an emotional poetic play, “Asi Ladange Saathi”, written by Dr Swarajbir Singh, was staged during the event dedicated to the poet’s memory.

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