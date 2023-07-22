Hundreds of fish found dead in Abohar reservoir

Our Correspondent

Abohar, July 21

Hundreds of fish died due to scorching heat in a reservoir of the New Waterworks located near the state highway. Raju Charaya, president, Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa Samiti, informed the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) divisional office about the incident.

Charaya said the water level had fallen drastically in the reservoir following the closing of the Malukpura canal for 12 days after it had breached its banks on July 9.

The PWSSB officials today got fishermen to remove the dead fish, which were buried in a pit at an isolated spot.

#Abohar