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Home / Punjab / Hundreds of passengers stranded as Ambala-Sriganganagar train faces power failure

Hundreds of passengers stranded as Ambala-Sriganganagar train faces power failure

The train arrived in Abohar approximately one and a half hours behind schedule

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Raj Sadosh
Abohar, Updated At : 02:55 PM May 02, 2026 IST
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Passengers stranded at the Abohar railway station on Saturday.
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Hundreds of passengers faced severe inconvenience on Saturday after the Ambala-Sriganganagar train suffered a power failure on its way to Abohar. Instead of arriving at the Abohar railway station at its scheduled time of 8:55 am, the train reached the station around 10:30 am.

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By that time, many passengers, having grown tired of waiting, had already departed using private buses, while numerous others reached their respective destinations significantly late.

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According to reports, following the power failure of the train, railway technical officials had to arrange for a replacement power unit to restore operations. Consequently, the train arrived in Abohar approximately one and a half hours behind schedule. This caused significant distress to daily commuters, including working professionals and students, who travel from Abohar to Sriganganagar each morning. They were left waiting for the train's arrival for hours.

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Gaurav Mukhija, Honey Singh and other passengers said that the railway authorities had failed to give them any information regarding the cause of the delay or the expected arrival time of the train, which caused them major inconvenience. Meanwhile, passengers travelling to Abohar from Bathinda also faced difficulties.

Pleading anonymity, the staff on duty at the railway station said the delay in the train's arrival was caused due to power failure which occurred almost every year during the scorching summer season. They added that senior railway officials were aware of the issue.

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