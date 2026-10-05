Hunt launched for Mad Sandhu’s killers

A day after the sensational murder of make-up artist and social media influencer Madhusudan, alias Mad Sandhu, the police have launched a manhunt to arrest the suspects while claiming to have vital clues about the perpetrators.

Mad Sandhu was shot dead on the Loharaka road by bike-borne armed assailants last evening.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill visited the spot and got the scene recreated. The police officials examined the possible sequence of the suspects’ movements, including reconnaissance, pursuit, interception, firing and escape.

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The police scanned CCTV cameras in the area to track the movements of assailants.

The police have also collected CCTV footage from the service station where Sandhu had stopped to get his Thar washed. His mobile phone details and other digital evidence are being examined to establish his movement before the attack and identify possible links with the assailants.

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The police suspect that the accused might have been hiding in nearby rural areas after the murder. “We have solid clues about the perpetrators and they will be arrested soon,” said Prabhjot Singh Virk, Deputy Commissioner of Police here.

Meanwhile, foreign-based gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Lucky Johal had claimed responsibility for the murder, though the police official said the veracity of their claims was yet to be ascertained.

Sandhu’s body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination on Sunday. His family members and close associates remain tight-lipped over the incident.