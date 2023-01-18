Husband among six booked for gang rape

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 17

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by her husband and his accomplices near the Dharad village canal here. The incident occurred on January 7 while a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday.

The police have registered a case against six persons, including her husband Farooq of the Jandiala Guru grain market, in this connection. However, no arrest has been made so far.

The victim, who originally hailed from the Udhampur area in Jammu and Kashmir, now resides with her brothers in Manawala Kalan.

In her complaint to the police, she said she got married to Farooq a year and a half ago. She said after one year of the marriage, she met with an accident and her husband left her with her brothers after quarrelling with her. She said on January 7, Farooq called her near Valmiki Chowk in Jandiala Guru and they raped her.