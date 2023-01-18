Husband among six booked for gang rape

Amritsar, January 17
A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by her husband and his accomplices near the Dharad village canal here. The incident occurred on January 7 while a complaint was lodged with the police yesterday.
The police have registered a case against six persons, including her husband Farooq of the Jandiala Guru grain market, in this connection. However, no arrest has been made so far.
The victim, who originally hailed from the Udhampur area in Jammu and Kashmir, now resides with her brothers in Manawala Kalan.
In her complaint to the police, she said she got married to Farooq a year and a half ago. She said after one year of the marriage, she met with an accident and her husband left her with her brothers after quarrelling with her. She said on January 7, Farooq called her near Valmiki Chowk in Jandiala Guru and they raped her.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commission to announce poll schedule for Nagaland, Tripura, Meghalaya assembly polls today
The poll panel has convened a press conference at 2.30pm for...
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
Bharat Jodo yatra enters Himachal; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri and Pratibha Singh join it
Rahul Gandhi and others will walk 11km before taking a halt ...
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president