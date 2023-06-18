Husband, wife arrested for forging property documents to get Rs 30-crore bank loan in Punjab’s Kharar

ANI
Punjab, June 18
Two people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly committing fraud to the tune of Rs 30 crores by forging property documents that were used to secure loans from banks here in Punjab's Kharar, a senior police officer said.
As per police, the accused duo, husband and wife, were produced in court and sent to two days of police remand, adding, police are looking for the other three absconding accused.
The victim Gurmukh Singh, a builder, said he used to live abroad (United States) and had hired his relatives as a caretaker for his company.
"But they along with their colleagues prepared forged papers of my property and took a loan of crores against the property and divided the money among themselves," Singh alleged in his complaint.
Demanding justice from the state government, Singh claimed that the bankers have asked him to repay the loan or "they will lay hands on his property".
Narinder Singh, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) said a case has been filed against five accused based on the statement of Gurmukh Singh.
"After filing a case under various sections, the husband and wife were arrested and presented in court. The court sent both the accused to two days of police remand. Three accused are still absconding," added the police officer.
