Husbands in jail, women carry on drug trade in Kapurthala villages

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Subhanpur (Kapurthala), Oct 22

Pointing towards increasing role of women in drug trade in Kapurthala’s hinterland, as many as 25 FIRs have been registered against women for peddling of narcotics at the Subhanpur police station over the past one year alone.

“Of over 50 drug-related FIRs filed in Subhanpur, 40% are against women belonging to the village. The total figures of the district are much higher,” says a senior police official.

“Women have been indulging in drug trade for long, but cases have started surfacing in the recent times, ever since videos of them selling drugs began doing the rounds on the social media,” says Hardeep Singh, Subhanpur SHO.

In September, a video of a teenage girl from Badshahpur selling drugs had gone viral in Kapurthala. Her father is facing five cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while her mother and brother are in jail for similar charges. Some other villages in the district that have earned notoriety include Dogranwal, Boot, Lakkhan Khole and Hamira. Police sources say at least 50 women have been booked under the NDPS Act in these villages over the past six years. With ‘chitta’ (drugs) making inroads into the hinterland, the involvement of women in the drug trade is wreaking havoc on villagers.

Sources say during regular awareness campaigns organised by the police on drugs, certain women have expressed hesitation in leaving the trade due to lucrative returns for their family.

What is even more disturbing, says a police official, is that in a sizeable number of cases, women, and in some cases their daughters, have taken to the trade after their husbands’ arrest for selling drugs.

Sukha Singh, who lost two brothers, says: “I want to save my next generation. There are 5-7 houses where women sell ‘chitta’. Some had gone to jail, but once out on bail, they resumed operations. It’s hard for them to give it up.”

Vatsala Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kapurthala, says: “Regular search operations and awareness drives are conducted to discourage people from selling/consuming narcotics. Some women take to the trade when their husbands or kin are jailed.”

Assistant Sub-inspector Gurbachan Singh, who has been spearheading a campaign against drugs, says: “We have conducted seminars and campaigns against drug abuse. Unemployment is one of the major reasons for both men and women taking to peddling of drugs. We have been urging them to come forward for rehabilitation, but only a few have turned up.”

