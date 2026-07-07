Hydrocarbon survey stalled for 20 months amid farmer protests

Nearly 20 months after a seismic survey was launched to explore the possibility of hydrocarbons in six districts of the state, the exercise remains virtually a non-starter due to sustained opposition from farmers.

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The survey, being conducted on behalf of Oil India Limited (OIL) in Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot, Moga, Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts, officially commenced in October 2024.

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However, three attempts made by the executing companies in October 2024, April-May 2025 and January 2026 failed to make meaningful progress as protestors repeatedly blocked the work.

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The contract for the survey was awarded in September 2024 to Mumbai-based Asian Energy Services Ltd, which subsequently engaged Haryana-based DS Geo Services Pvt Ltd for field operations, including manpower deployment and liaison work. As per the contract, the survey was to be completed within 18 months.

However, company officials claim that only about three drill shot holes have been created so far, and even those were allegedly filled up by protesting farmers. Official sources told The Tribune that the survey was planned along a 168-km stretch across Punjab, with 25 shot holes to be drilled per km for seismic data collection.

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“We missed the deadline due to continuous protests by farmers. The deadline was then extended by nearly two months, which is also nearing its end now. Several village panchayats have passed resolutions refusing to allow the survey,” said a senior executive associated with the project.

The official said they had been regularly holding meetings with farmers, panchayat representatives and government officials, but there had been no breakthrough.

“At some locations, our drilling equipment was vandalised, shot holes were damaged and survey teams were attacked. In contrast, the same survey has been almost completed in neighbouring Rajasthan,” said the official.

Farmers fear that any discovery of hydrocarbons would eventually lead to land acquisition. They also fear adverse impacts on groundwater levels, possible contamination of water resources, reduced agricultural productivity, damage to tubewells and harm to village water storage infrastructure.

The survey is proposed to cover around 57.36 km in Muktsar, 1.6 km in Bathinda, 34.88 km in Faridkot, 48.36 km in Moga, 14.12 km in Jalandhar and 12.4 km in Kapurthala.

A senior officer in the Punjab Department of Mines and Geology said, “We have held correspondence with the deputy commissioners to try to convince the farmers so that the survey can be carried out.”

However, Khushveer Maan, sarpanch of Sehna Khera village in Lambi, said, “We oppose this survey because we believe this will lead to the acquisition of our land. We have already passed a resolution opposing this survey tooth and nail, and still oppose it.”