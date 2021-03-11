I-Day bonanza for 3,600 safai karamcharis of Ludhiana as CM Bhagwant Mann hands over regularisation letters

CM launches website of Ludhiana police commissionerate

I-Day bonanza for 3,600 safai karamcharis of Ludhiana as CM Bhagwant Mann hands over regularisation letters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at Independence Day function in Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 15

An Independence Day gift for 3,600 Safai Karamcharis/Safai Mitras was given by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday when he announced that their services will be regularised.

He handed over regularisation letters to two safai sewaks Deepal Kumar and Monika at the I-Day function in Guru Nanak Stadium as a symbolic gesture. The remaining will get regularisation letters in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed towards the well being of the safai sewaks. He said there are around 3600 Safai Karamcharis/Safai Mitras working on contract with Municipal Corporation whose services have been regularised by the Punjab government. Bhagwant Mann said this drive has been started symbolically and the remaining employees will get letters for regularisation of their services in the coming days.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab Government had fulfilled its promise of regular services to all sanitation employees engaged in civic bodies. He said that no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause. “AAP government stands rock solid with them always and every required step would be taken for their welfare”, added Bhagwant Mann.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also launched a new website of Ludhiana Commissionerate Police (Ludhianacity.Punjabpolice.gov.in). He said that the website will allow people to lodge their complaints online, enabling them to monitor its progress and get the report sitting at home besides providing services like PCC report, FIR download, contact numbers of all officers, SHOs and others.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Devas files petition in US against Nirmala Sitharaman

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

3
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

4
Nation 76th Independence Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

5
Patiala

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

6
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Father points finger at son's fellow artistes

7
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

8
Nation

IndiGo flight delayed by 6 hours after female flyer spots ‘bomber’ message in fellow passenger’s phone

9
Himachal

Adani group announces apple procurement prices

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann says state government committed to make ‘Rangla Punjab’

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted

Congress’ state in-charge says the party is tipped to get th...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047

Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi

Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...

Jawan’s body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification

Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that wa...

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day

One attack occurred at a minority habitation in Chadoora in ...

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Punjabi poet Gurbhajan Gill’s book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

'Akhand path' in memory of those killed during Partition begins at Golden Temple

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Chandigarh schools to be closed on August 16

Chandigarh, Mohali schools to be closed on August 16

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

Free education, healthcare not freebies, can eliminate poverty: Kejriwal

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Alliance Air to connect Delhi with Chandigarh, Kullu

Expect light rain in Capital today: India Meteorological Department

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Lumpy skin disease: Nearly 6K head of cattle infected in Jalandhar, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with GST raids, Jalandhar bizmen meet AAP MLAs Sheetal Angural, Raman Arora

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

Jalandhar traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Ludhiana: Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Partition: Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi University's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

Patiala district to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

Patiala MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts