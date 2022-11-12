Jalandhar: I-T Department asks industrialist, investor to furnish details

Jalandhar, November 11
Teams of the Income Tax Department continued their raids for the second day today on the premises of industrialist Sheetal Vij and investor Chander Shekhar Aggarwal.
Amid reports that the information regarding the raid was allegedly leaked hours before, Aggarwal, who is a partner of Vij in the cable business, reportedly managed to escape from his house situated in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar.
The I-T officials struggled to scale the walls as Aggarwal’s security guard resisted their entry into the house.
Later, Aggarwal reached his house at 8 pm yesterday, following which he was grilled by officials. The I-T officials reportedly recovered some documents related to the properties and businesses run by the duo.
Both the businessmen were asked to furnish all documents related to their income. An official said the raid could continue for another couple of days.
