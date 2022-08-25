I-T Dept conducts raid in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, August 24
A major Income Tax (I-T) raid was conducted at Gurmel Medical Stores here today. Highly placed sources confirmed that as many as 150 I-T sleuths and police personnel were part of the raid that was conducted on 35 premises of Gurmel Medical Stores.
These include the shops on Pakhowal Road, near Mohan Dai Hospital and at Medicity Hospital.
“The raids are expected to continue for another 24-36 hours till the department gets each and every detail of transactions. There are doubts that huge investments are also made by them in connivance with political bigwigs,” said an official.
