Income Tax searches held in tax evasion probe against Punjab business group

PTI

Chandigarh/Bhopal, October 17

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh as part of a tax evasion probe against a business group engaged in textile, paper products, chemicals and energy, official sources said.

The company has its registered office in Punjab and the I-T department’s investigation wing located in Chandigarh is undertaking the raids, they said.

About 20-25 premises in Punjab’s Barnala and Ludhiana, and Budhni in Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh are being covered, they said.

