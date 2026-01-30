I-T Dept survey on at ex-minister’s house

The Income Tax Department continued raids for the second consecutive day at the residence of former minister and senior Congress leader Sunder Sham Arora in Hoshiarpur.

The operation began around 6 am on Wednesday and has continued for nearly 36 hours, with officials examining documents, digital records and other financial material.

Department officials declined to comment on the action. However, sources said the raids were linked to a prominent township-related construction company based in Chandigarh and Mohali, where simultaneous searches were also conducted.

The team includes senior officials and forensic experts scrutinising records for possible financial irregularities related to real estate transactions.