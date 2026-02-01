I-T raid on Punjab ex-minister’s house ends after 3 days

The Income Tax Department concluded its raid on the residence of senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora on Jodhamal Road in Hoshiarpur.

The raid had begun around 6.30 am on January 28 and continued for nearly three days. During the period, the department team examined documents and carried out detailed questioning.

According to sources, no person was allowed to enter or leave the house during the raid. Sources said officials questioned Arora in connection with real estate assets and a Chandigarh–Mohali-based company.

Earlier, offices of the firm were also raided. The raid on the minister’s residence concluded around 12.15 am last night. Four vehicles entered his residence, after which officials were seen leaving the premises with documents.

Interacting with reporters at his residence, Arora defended himself and clarified his position over the action.

Arora said the raid was not against him but his son Prateek Arora. He said his son was engaged in business in Mohali and had been involved in a residential project there. According to him, the Income Tax Department had initiated action in connection with this project and the raid at his residence was part of the same investigation.

He claimed that his son did not have any business dealings with builders.

He also cautioned the media against reporting on the basis of incomplete information, saying several outlets wrongly described the action as an Enforcement Directorate raid. When asked about speculation regarding his possibly joining of the BJP, Arora said he was a Congressman and would remain so. Replying to another query, he said the I-T team questioned his son about his business activities and a project known as “Kal 19” in Mohali. — OC