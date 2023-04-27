I-T raids continue at premises of pastor

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 26

The raids by the Income Tax Department which started yesterday at 12 locations linked with Pastor Ankur Yoseph Narula continued for the second day today. While the raids at 10 locations were completed by this evening, it is still on at two sites, including the church and the pastor’s residence.

The raids are being supervised by Yashender Garg, Additional Commissioner, Income Tax, Jalandhar. These had started on Tuesday morning at five locations in Khambra village of Jalandhar.

An I-T team from Chandigarh had also raided the premises of Jaspal Mandhar of Sidham Mustadi village of Nurmahal, but it concluded around 10 am today. Jaspal is purportedly a manager and a relative of the pastor. The team had also conducted the raids on premises of his associates in Kapurthala and other parts of Punjab. The teams have recovered some documents to check the investments made by the pastor, his assets and sources of income, especially knowing about his lavish lifestyle.