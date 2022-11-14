I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

Jalandhar, November 13
The Income Tax Department’s raids, which started at various locations in the city four days ago, concluded today. On Thursday, the raids started simultaneously at houses and business premises of industrialist Sheetal Vij and investor Chander Shekhar Aggarwal. The office of a liquor syndicate in Defence Colony here was also raided by an I-T team.
Officials, who conducted the raids, said they managed to collect evidence of black money and involvement of the duo in several new businesses, including real estate. The officials also collected proof related to at least three or four online apps allegedly run by Aggarwal for his betting business. “Links and details of hundreds of people involved in the trade have come to us. We will track them to take our investigation to a logical conclusion,” confirmed an official. Oofficials confirmed the recovery of incriminating documents, currency and other valuables, but refused to share the exact details.
