IAF's 28 Squadron turns 60

Chandigarh, March 2
The IAF’s No. 28 Squadron, also known as the First Supersonics, has completed 60 years of service.
As part of the commemoration, Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Air Command, Air Marshal PM Sinha flew in a force engagement exercise comprising a formation of 14 MiG-29 aircraft. It was the first squadron to be equipped with MiG-21.
The Air Chief commanded the squadron, now based at Adampur in Punjab, from 2001 to 2003. The squadron’s role is air defence and offence—
