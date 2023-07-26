 IAS officer appears before privileges panel : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • IAS officer appears before privileges panel

IAS officer appears before privileges panel

MLA had complained of misbehaviour

IAS officer appears before privileges panel

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 25

Principal Secretary, NRI Affairs, Dilip Kumar, was today summoned by the Privileges Committee of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha. He was summoned on the complaint of AAP MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, who alleged that the officer had misbehaved with him in May.

MLA Kulwant Pandori, who heads the committee, told The Tribune that the officer assured the members that he had no intention of misbehaving or humiliating the legislator. “He said that if the MLA felt he had misbehaved, he would sort out the matter with him and in future give due respect to the elected representatives,” said Pandori.

Gogi had filed a complaint against the senior IAS officer with the Speaker, who referred it to the Privileges Committee. In the complaint, Gogi said the officer had misbehaved with him, when he took a delegation of industrialists from Ludhiana to meet the officer on May 16.

