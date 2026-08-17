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Home / Punjab / IAS officer called by ED over Suntec City project

IAS officer called by ED over Suntec City project

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:18 AM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Punjab-cadre IAS officer Kanwal Preet Brar on August 18 in connection with its money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in granting modified change of land use (CLU) permissions for the Suntec City project in Mohali.

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Brar, who served as Director, Town and Country Planning, in 2024, is to be questioned about the processing and approval of CLU permissions allegedly based on forged consent documents. Sources said the role of other bureaucrats posted in the Housing Department during 2024 was also under scrutiny.

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“The summons has been sent to the officer through email. Investigators want to know what due diligence was exercised to verify landowners’ consent for the sale of land to the developer,” ED sources said.

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When contacted, Brar said she was not aware of the summons. “I was not present in my office after 2 pm on Friday, as I was away for a meeting. I don’t know if the summons had been sent to me then,” she said.

The probe has widened to cover alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) and the Housing Department. The ED has already questioned several senior officials and sought complete records of CLUs granted to Suntec City and other projects.

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The case involves allegations that fake consent letters with forged signatures and thumb impressions of landowners were used to obtain CLU approvals. The Suntec City project was originally granted a CLU approval in 2016 and it was re-issued in 2024.

In July, the ED filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court (PMLA), Mohali, against Ajay Sehgal, Secretary of Indian Co-operative House Building Limited, promoter of Suntec City, for allegedly laundering nearly Rs 348 crore. Sehgal was arrested in May. The investigation stems from an FIR registered in November 2022 at the Mullanpur police station following complaints by landowners. GMADA later cancelled the society’s licence.

According to the ED, fake consent letters were prepared for 30.5 acres belonging to 15 landowners. These were allegedly used to secure CLU permissions, after which project units were sold even before registration and approvals from the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA).

Sales worth more than Rs 200 crore were reported in the projects under investigation.

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