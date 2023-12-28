IAS officer repatriated, likely to be posted in CMO

Chandigarh, December 27
Vijoy Kumar Singh, 1990-batch IAS officer, has been repatriated to Punjab on the state government’s request. He is set to take over as the new Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
It is after four months that the state government will fill the said vacancy. The post has been lying vacant ever since the previous incumbent, A Venu Prasad, superannuated in July.
Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the formal orders would be issued once he was officially relieved by the Centre.
At present, he is serving as Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence. Before he proceeded on central deputation, he was the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In Rajouri, Rajnath tells soldiers to avoid ‘mistakes’ that harm citizens
Reviews security situation along LoC, meets families of civi...
One lakh tourists expected in Shimla for New Year, say police
The Shimla SP says the department is monitoring the traffic ...
MPhil no longer recognised degree, UGC tells varsities
Cautions students against opting for such courses