IAS officer repatriated, likely to be posted in CMO

Chandigarh, December 27

Vijoy Kumar Singh, 1990-batch IAS officer, has been repatriated to Punjab on the state government’s request. He is set to take over as the new Special Chief Secretary to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

It is after four months that the state government will fill the said vacancy. The post has been lying vacant ever since the previous incumbent, A Venu Prasad, superannuated in July.

Sources in the Chief Minister’s Office said the formal orders would be issued once he was officially relieved by the Centre.

At present, he is serving as Secretary, Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in the Ministry of Defence. Before he proceeded on central deputation, he was the Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab.

