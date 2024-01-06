ICE seizure: Peddler sent to 3-day police remand

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

The crystal meth, popularly known as ICE (methamphetamine), has been making inroads into the drug market in Punjab.

This came to light during the interrogation of Simranjit Singh, alias Simar Maan, the prime suspect in the seizure of 2kg ICE, which was smuggled from Pakistan through drone recently. Maan is a farmer and has been in the illegal trade for the past several months.

Maan was produced in a court that has sent him to three-day police remand.

While senior police officials were tightlipped over forward links to whom he was to supply the drugs, it has been reliably learnt that the drug was meant for metro cities not only in Punjab but outside the state too. The drug is popular among the addicts in the Doaba region, said an official.

According to the police, the seized ICE was trafficked by two Pakistan-based smugglers Pathan and Amer.

Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said the probe was under progress to ascertain the forward links of Simar Maan. “We cannot reveal anything at this time as it would hamper the investigations,” he said.