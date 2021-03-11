Panic in Amritsar's Ranjit Avenue as IED fitted on SI's vehicle

Amritsar: Panic gripped Ranjit Avenue on Tuesday after an IED was found fitted beneath an SUV of SI Dilbagh Singh. From the CCTV footage, the police found that two motorcycle-borne persons, including a Sikh youth, fitted the device around 2.30 am on Tuesday. Dilbagh said he had recently received threats from terrorist organisations. TNS
Dhindsa undergoes surgery
Chandigarh: SAD (Sanyukt) chief and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Tuesday said he had undergone a major surgery and been advised rest for the next three months by doctors. He further shared that the working committee of the party had been empowered to elect a new working president.
