If Bhagwant Mann hadn’t become CM, he might not have remarried: Congress MP Sukhjinder Randhawa

Senior Congress leader and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Wednesday hit out at remarks made by AAP leaders, defending comments on the personal lives of political figures while criticising what he termed “unnecessary politicisation”.

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Reacting to a statement by Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj regarding Raghav Chadha, Randhawa said marriage was a personal matter and should not be linked to political positions. He added that Chadha, being young, would have married eventually, “perhaps with someone else”.

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Drawing a parallel, Randhawa remarked that if Bhagwant Mann had not become Chief Minister, he might not have remarried, suggesting that public office can influence personal circumstances.

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The Congress leader also accused the AAP of aligning with the BJP to weaken Punjab’s mandate. He alleged that what the BJP could not achieve directly in the state was being carried out through the AAP, calling it a “betrayal” of the people.

Randhawa urged citizens to remain vigilant against what he described as political manoeuvring aimed at undermining the state’s interests.