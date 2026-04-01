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Home / Punjab / If changing party a betrayal, then Bhagwant Mann also traitor: Ashwani Sharma

If changing party a betrayal, then Bhagwant Mann also traitor: Ashwani Sharma

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:03 AM Apr 29, 2026 IST
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Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma. File photo
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Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma on Tuesday said if changing party was a betrayal, then several AAP leaders fell in the group.

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He was responding to ruling AAP’s protests against the seven Rajya Sabha members who crossed over to the BJP last week.

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Sharma also objected to the labelling of the MPs as “traitors”, saying in that way CM Bhagwant Mann and several other AAP leaders were also “traitors”.

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He was apparently referring to Mann’s earlier stint with now defunct People’s Party of Punjab, which was led by Manpreet Badal, now a BJP leader.

Sharma said several members of the Mann cabinet — Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, Aman Arora, Barinder Kumar Goyal, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Tarunpreet Singh Sondh, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Lal Chand Kataruchak — would also fall under the same category.

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‘AAP marred by corruption’

Jalandhar: Meanwhile, former Punjab BJP president Shwet Malik sought a clarification from AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, asking whether Mann and Aman Arora were also traitors.

He alleged that AAP Rajya Sabha MPs joined the BJP due to corruption prevailing in the state’s ruling party and growing dissatisfaction against Kejriwal’s authoritarian style.

“Earlier, social activist Anna Hazare had also expressed disappointment over Kejriwal’s betrayal of anti-corruption promises and authoritarian functioning,” he said.

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