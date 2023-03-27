If crop loss more than 75%, farmers to get Rs 15,000/acre

Tribune News Service

Sanjeev Singh Bariana

Chandigarh, March 26

Following visit to different parts of the state for assessing the crop loss to farmers, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday announced a 25 per cent upward revision in the compensation for the crop loss to the farmers.

CM visits Moga, Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Patiala districts to assess crop damage Revise relief Farmer who suffers crop loss between 25% and 50% is given Rs 6K per acre, between 50% and 75% Rs 8K and for total crop loss Rs 12K per acre. The government should revise the relief. Balbir Singh Rajewal, Chief, BKU

If the loss is more than 75 per cent, they will get 15,000 per acre and if the loss is between 33 per cent and 75 percent, then the farmers will get Rs 6,750 per acre. The Chief Minister said labourers would be paid 10 per cent of the crop loss per acre. The CM also made an announcement of Rs 95,100 as the compensation for those witnessed a total loss to their houses. Those whose houses suffered minor damages will be paid Rs 5,200.

Mann visited villages in Moga, Sri Muktsar Sahib, Bathinda and Patiala to assess the damage to crop due to rain.

President of the Bharti Kisan Union Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “Under the existing rules, a farmer, who suffer crop loss between 25 per cent and 50 per cent is given Rs 6,000 per acre, between 50 per cent and 75 per cent Rs 8,000 and for the total crop loss Rs 12,000 per acre. Farmers have been speaking for the amounts being less in comparison to their actual losses and the government should revise accordingly.”

Mann said the government had already directed the Financial Commissioner (Revenue) to issue instructions to the Deputy Commissioners to immediately carry out a special girdawari to ascertain the damage caused to crops, orchards and houses on priority.

The Chief Minister said he had asked the officers to ensure that the report was submitted at the earliest so that adequate compensation as per government’s norms was given to the affected people.

He assured the people that the government was committed to safeguarding their interests against nature’s fury. Mann said every effort would be made to compensate farmers and labourers for the losses suffered due to rain.

SAD (Sanyukt) chief Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa demanding girdawari, sought a compensation of Rs 25000 per care for the farmers.