If sugarcane dues not paid, farmers to gherao Punjab ministers' homes

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

Members of the 31 farmers’ unions of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today declared that they would hold dharnas outside offices and residences of the Cabinet ministers on September 5 if dues of sugarcane farmers were not cleared by August 30. The decision was taken at a meeting of the 31 farmers’ unions of the SKM, held at Gurdwara Sri Sukhchainana Sahib, Phagwara.

Earlier, farmers postponed a dharna at Phagwara today to demand the payment of sugarcane dues in the wake of the state government’s promise to credit Rs 24 crore into their accounts by August 30.

The meeting was held today to decide the future course of agitation. Farmers also declared that the ongoing dharna on the Jalandhar-Phagwara highway would continue till August 30 until their demands were met.

The unions also raised concern over deaths of cattle due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) and sought compensation from the government for animals dying due to the disease.

Along with compensation, farmers demanded treatment for sick cattle, vaccines for stray cattle and arrangements for their care. Other issues farmers raised were hike in milk price and compensation for crops damaged due to floods.

