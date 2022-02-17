If elected BJP will implement all Centre-sponsored schemes in Punjab: Rajnath

Tribune News Service

GS Paul

Amritsar, February 17

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the BJP has put the country on global map due to its bold and efficient policies and assured that all Centre-sponsored schemes would be thoroughly implemented in Punjab if the BJP voted to power.

The minister was here to address a rally in support of BJP candidate from the Amritsar’s Central constituency, Dr Ram Chawla. He first paid obeisance at the Durgiana Mandir before addressing the gathering and also visited the Golden Temple.

The Defence Minister said there is a call of ‘change’ in the state and the BJP is the only party that could steer the state out of economic and social crisis. He claimed that various public-oriented Centre’s schemes were never implemented in Punjab.

He said the BJP-led NDA government has adopted zero tolerance for corruption, whereas former PM Rajiv Gandhi had himself admitted that out of Re 1 released by the government, only 15 paisa reached people.

“People living in ‘loktantra’ (democracy) would no longer accept the ‘loottantara’ (loot) now”, he said.

Citing an example of Uttar Pradesh, he said that in 2017 when the BJP took over the reins, its economy stood at Rs 11 lakh-crore, which has been boosted to Rs 21 lakh-crore after five years.

On drug menace and law and order issues, he said, “Sarkar bana kar dekhiye, hum dekhenge ki ‘kisne maa ka doodh piya hai jo drug ka karobar yahan kar sake (Give us a chance, we will see who dares to do drug trading here)”, he said.

Interestingly, the minister did not utter a single word against BJP’s estranged partner SAD in his speech and appealed to the public that the “Congress and AAP should never come to power in Punjab”.

He said while the AAP has allotted liquor shops in every street of Delhi, it ironically talks about making Punjab a ‘drug-free’ state.

Attacking the Congress, he said the two batsmen (CM Charanjit Singh Channi and PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu) have been batting simultaneously. “No one in the Congress wants to be a non-striker. When two batsmen are batting on a single pitch, one will be ‘out’ for sure, he said.

Rajnath said the Congress has been sowing the seed of hatred and discrimination in the diversity of Indian culture and its vision is in contrast of Guru Nanak Dev’s teaching of equality for the human kind.

“I wonder that in the presence of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, the CM Channi said that ‘bhaiya log’ from UP and Bihar would never come to Punjab if the Congress voted to power. I want to ask the Channi government whether they have forgotten Guru Nanak Dev’s message of equality and universal brotherhood. The Congress wants to divide society to grab power”, he said.

He said unlike earlier, the whole world now listen to India on an international platform and surgical strikes gave a global message that India is a strong nation. He said now Covid-19 vaccine is not only being manufactured in India, but also being exported to other countries.