IGP: 240 kg heroin seized in August

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 4

The police have seized around 240 kg heroin in August.

Stating this at a press conference today, IGP, Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill said the police had arrested 19,093 drug smugglers since July 5, 2022. The police had registered 14,179 FIRs of which 1,717 were related to commercial quantity.

Police teams had seized 1,400 kg heroin after carrying out search operations. Additionally, 147.5 kg heroin was seized from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 1,548 kg in just 14 months, he said.

The IGP said the police had also seized 871.82-kg opium, 446.30 quintals of poppy husk, and 90.59 lakhs tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state. The police had also recovered Rs 13.96 crore of drug money from smugglers in last 14 months.