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Home / Punjab / IISER Mohali hosts 47 Gujarat students under Yuva Sangam

IISER Mohali hosts 47 Gujarat students under Yuva Sangam

Week-long exchange programme to showcase Punjab’s scientific, industrial, historical and cultural heritage

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 11:29 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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IISER Mohali director Prof Anil K Tripathi welcomed the delegates. File Photo
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The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Mohali, on Friday welcomed 47 student delegates from Gujarat under the seventh phase of Yuva Sangam, an initiative of the Ministry of Education under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme.

The students received a traditional Punjabi welcome, with dhol beats and Bhangra performances offering them a glimpse of the state's rich cultural heritage and hospitality.

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IISER Mohali director Prof Anil K Tripathi welcomed the delegates and highlighted the role of youth exchange programmes in fostering national integration, cultural understanding and meaningful engagement among young people from different parts of the country.

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The welcome ceremony was attended by Dr Jatinder Kaur Arora, Adviser, North Region Science and Technology Cluster, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, as the Chief Guest, and National Film Award-winning filmmaker Ojaswwee Sharma as the guest of honour.

Arora emphasised the importance of such exchange programmes in connecting young minds with India’s scientific and technological progress.

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Sharma highlighted the role of cultural exchange and storytelling in bringing people closer. He said experiencing the traditions, history and everyday lives of people from different regions helped young Indians to appreciate the diversity of the country.

During their week-long stay, the students will explore Punjab and Chandigarh through visits to educational institutions, industries, historical landmarks and cultural centres. The programme includes visits to Chandigarh, Patiala, Ludhiana, Amritsar and Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Through experiential learning, Yuva Sangam aims to deepen inter-state understanding and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat by familiarising young Indians with the traditions, achievements and aspirations of different regions.

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