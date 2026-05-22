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Home / Punjab / IIT Ropar bags 'Best Institute' award at Samagam 4.0

IIT Ropar bags 'Best Institute' award at Samagam 4.0

Award presented to Prof Rajeev Ahuja, Director of the institute during the annual Leaders Conclave and Startup Awards

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Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:14 PM May 22, 2026 IST
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Governor Punjab, Gulab Chand Kataria presenting award to Director IIT Ropar, Professor Rajiv Ahuja 
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar was conferred the Best Institute Award at Samagam 4.0 at the annual Leaders' Conclave and Startup Awards organised by Ludhiana Angels Network.

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The award was presented by Gulab Chand Kataria to Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director IIT Ropar, who received the honour on behalf of the institute.

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This year’s edition of Samagam 4.0 was organised around the theme of fashion and textiles and witnessed participation of over 300 stakeholders, including startup founders, angel investors, industry leaders, academicians and policymakers.

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Awards were presented across five categories, with IIT Ropar being recognised for its contribution towards promoting entrepreneurship and innovation among students.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahuja said the recognition reflected the collective efforts of students, faculty members and the entire IIT Ropar community. He added that the institute remained committed to fostering a culture of innovation capable of creating real-world impact for Punjab and the country.

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Ahuja further said that the institute, which is spread across a 525-acre campus on the banks of the Sutlej river in Ropar district, has emerged as a leading centre for research-driven education, interdisciplinary innovation and start-up incubation. It has also strengthened its engagement with industry, government agencies and the start-up ecosystem in Punjab in recent years, he said.

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