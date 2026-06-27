IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja receives commendation from Army Chief Dwivedi

IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja has been conferred the Chief of Army Staff Commendation by General Upendra Dwivedi during a formal meeting at the Army Chief's office on Saturday.

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The prestigious honour recognises Ahuja's leadership in establishing IIT Ropar as a leading centre for defence research and technological innovation, making the institute an important partner in India's national security ecosystem.

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Expressing gratitude after receiving the commendation, Ahuja said he was deeply humbled by the honour and dedicated the recognition to the collective efforts of the IIT Ropar community.

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Proud moment for IIT Ropar! Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Director, @iitrpr has been conferred with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation by Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM. A recognition of IIT Ropar’s mission-driven work in defence research and innovation. Jai Hind. #IITRopar pic.twitter.com/xQpa1YEFi6 — IIT ROPAR (@iitrpr) June 26, 2026

"I am thankful and greatly humbled by this honour bestowed on me by the Chief of Army Staff. I owe this to the hard work put in by IIT Ropar team to create a defence research and innovation ecosystem to help strengthen the security of the Nation. This recognition will give us renewed impetus to fulfil our pledge towards ensuring Atmanirbhar Bharat in defence," he said.

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Over the past few years, IIT Ropar has significantly expanded its research portfolio in strategic defence technologies with support from the Army Technology Board.

Faculty members and researchers at the institute are currently working on several projects, including resilient military habitats, autonomous armoured vehicles and directed energy weapons areas considered critical for enhancing the operational capabilities of the Indian Army.

The recognition highlights the increasing collaboration between premier academic institutions and the armed forces in developing indigenous technologies under the country's self-reliance initiative. It also reflects the confidence reposed by the Indian Army in IIT Ropar's research capabilities and its contribution towards advancing next-generation defence solutions said prof Ahuja.