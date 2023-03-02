IIT-Ropar, NIT-Jalandhar to inspect polytechnics

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 1

To conduct inspection of government and private polytechnics, the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training (PSBTE&IT) has roped in IIT-Ropar, NIPER and NIT-Jalandhar.

The state has around 100 polytechnics and 109 pharmacy institutes. Earlier, the department used to engage its staff in carrying out the inspections.

Technical Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the PSBTE&IT had granted affiliation to polytechnic and pharmacy institutes as per the guidelines of the AICTE and Pharmacy Council of India.

To minimise human interaction and bring transparency, the department has launched an online affiliation portal for the session 2023-24.

After having discussion with Seema Jain, chairperson, PSBTE, the department decided to rope in reputed institutes, including IIT-Ropar, NIT-Jalandhar and NIPER for inspection purpose, said Bains.

These reputed institutes would carry out affiliation inspection on behalf of the PSBTE from February 28 to March 23. Involvement of these institutes would also help in resolving numerous complaints.

