Home / Punjab / IIT-Ropar ranked 12 among top engineering institutes in India

IIT-Ropar ranked 12 among top engineering institutes in India

The institute has attracted funding of Rs 600 crore from different sources and published 1,056 research papers
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 03:55 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
File photo
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has secured the 12th position in Top Engineering Colleges in India 2025 ranking released by the Indian Institutional Ranking Framework (IIRF).

In a press release issued here today, professor Rajeev Ahuja Director of IIT-Ropar said the IIRF evaluates over 2,500 institutions across India, assessing them on parameters such as faculty quality, research output, industry collaboration, infrastructure and student satisfaction. IIT-Ropar’s consistent rise in rankings reflects its strong research ecosystem, interdisciplinary approach, and impactful contributions to science and technology.

According to the latest rankings, IIT-Ropar is placed among IIT-Bombay, IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Kharagpur, and IIT-Kanpur, surpassing several established engineering colleges in the country. The institute has attracted funding of Rs 600 crore from different sources and published 1,056 research papers, he said.

He added that the institute has emerged as a research and technological innovation leader, particularly in defence and security, energy efficiency and decarbonisation, semiconductor technology, quantum, agriculture and water management, artificial intelligence and data science, and cyber-physical systems (CPS).

