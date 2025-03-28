DT
Home / Punjab / IIT-Ropar student dies by suicide, was upset over grades

IIT-Ropar student dies by suicide, was upset over grades

Tribune News Service
Rupnagar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
A final-year B Tech student of the IIT-Ropar died at the PGI, Chandigarh, after allegedly taking poison at his hostel room on March 15. Deceased Marymesi Arun, a native of RS Rangapuram in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, was pursuing Metallurgical and Materials Engineering at the IIT since 2021. He was reportedly depressed after struggling with communication skills and not getting desired grades. He was taken to the PGI where he was under treatment for the past week. He died there several days later.

His father Maninesi Sudhakar, sister and family members had reached the hospital. Rupnagar SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana said, “Family members said the boy seemed to struggle with his communication skills and felt an academic gap with his peers. The police have initiated proceedings under Section 195 of the BNSS.” Rupnagar Sadar SHO Simranjit Singh said a handwritten note had been recovered from the room of the student.

