IIT Ropar team recommends measures post visit to landslide-prone Nangal areas

A team of civil engineering experts from IIT Ropar on Sunday visited landslide-prone areas around Nangal town to assess the growing threat to habitations in Bhabhor village, the Laxmi Narayan Temple and several other structures located along the Nangal Dam Lake.

The experts identified poor drainage systems, high water flow in the reservoir during monsoons, and faulty building designs as the primary reasons behind recurring landslides in the region. They also highlighted the collapse of several retaining walls which they said were poorly designed and failed to provide stability to the vulnerable slopes.

Associate Professor Reet K Tiwari, from IIT Ropar’s Civil Engineering Department, who inspected the affected areas, told The Tribune that the absence of proper drainage was the biggest contributor to the landslides. “At most hill edges, where damaged houses are located, there is no drainage system. Wastewater from septic tanks and buildings flows directly into the supporting slopes. This, combined with heavy monsoon rains, increases the soil mass and triggers landslides, endangering habitations along the lake,” he said.

Tiwari said that soil samples had been collected for geotechnical testing. Preliminary findings suggest that constructing retaining walls in stepped benches on solid foundations along the Nangal Dam Lake may help stabilise the slopes.

“We shall be working on simulation models to recommend long-term measures. A detailed report will be submitted to the Ropar district administration within three to four days,” he added.

Geotechnical expert Dr Naveen James, who was also part of the team, underlined the persistent high flow in the Sutlej reservoir as another critical factor. He stressed that every new construction along riverbanks or sloped terrain must be preceded by technical surveys to assess structural safety.

“Regular inspections of existing structures are equally important to prevent future risks,” he said.

The experts further recommended that the Punjab government make structural stability certifications mandatory for all buildings constructed near hill slopes and water bodies to ensure safety in such sensitive zones.

The visit by the IIT team followed a request from BJP state president Subhash Sharma, who recently toured Bhabhor village and raised concerns about the safety of local residents. Sharma urged IIT Ropar to conduct a detailed technical study, assuring that once the report was submitted, he would seek assistance from the central government and the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) for a permanent solution to the problem.

Residents of Bhabhor and nearby localities, who have already witnessed damage to houses and public infrastructure, expressed hope that the IIT report would pave the way for concrete action to safeguard their homes.

With repeated monsoon-triggered landslides threatening lives and property, experts believe the coming weeks will be crucial in determining the long-term safety of habitations along the Nangal Dam Lake.